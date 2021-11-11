Orthorexia: When the Obsession With Health Turns Unhealthy

Dr Bindu Menon, Professor, and Head of Department of Psychiatry and Behavior Medicine, Amrita Hospitals, Kochi, adds that instead of a healthy body, it results in disordered eating and a paradoxical lack of health.

Dr Menon further breaks it down for us into two components:

Unhealthy preoccupation with the kind of food one takes

This may include inclusion or avoidance of certain foods in the name of detoxification, cleansing, purification, low fat content and so on.

There is a lot of anxiety related to this, often along with shame and guilt if one cheats and breaks the rule by eating forbidden or “unhealthy” food.

A large amount of time is spent in researching, procuring, and weighing the food so that the right combination can be found.

These, in turn, can also lead to medical problems either due to malnutrition, dehydration, vitamin deficiencies and so on. Sometimes these could even be life threatening.

Social and occupational dysfunction

These might include body image issues like feeling bloated or fat. There may be related anxiety, depression, and problems of self-worth.