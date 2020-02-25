What is Pescatarian Diet? Is it Really the Healthy Choice?

Following a pescatarian diet is associated with lower BMI (body mass index) thus lower weight. So that a big plus (an motivating factor) indeed.

Due to the high intake of grains, vegetables, and other fibre-rich foods, you eat less and feel full longer. Plus fibre intake is optimal, which is great news for our digestive system.

Seafood supplies high quality protein and meets daily needs effortlessly. Protein deficiency is a huge problem in our country and can lead to multiple health issues, so this is a big benefit.

You get to avoid the harmful red meat (so avoid excess cholesterol as fish is low on saturated fat) and are able to score the heart healthy and inflammation cutting omega 3 in abundance. Omega 3 helps reduce symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, and may even help to improve brain and eye health.

This style of eating is conducive to reduced risk of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, all of which are risk factors for heart disease. Meat increases risk for all these disorders (and cancer too), and fish on the other hand helps cut the risks immensely.