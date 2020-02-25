What is Pescatarian Diet? Is it Really the Healthy Choice?
The debate between which diet is healthier for us: vegetarian or non vegetarian is age old. There are takers and believers for both, and often the debate between the two groups can get heated and intense.
So which one is healthier? Well, there is no straight answer for this question - because there is no ‘one’ correct way of eating. Every one needs to find their own balance and then smartly stick to it.
If you are a vegetarian but are not meeting your protein requirements and also missing out on certain nutrients that only non veg foods can provide, you are definitely in trouble. Iron, vitamin B12, zinc, calcium and omega 3 and of course protein can be big challenges for a strict vegetarian. Zinc and iron from plant foods (non heme) is poorly absorbed, most vitamin B 12and omega 3 sources tend to be non veg foods, and plant foods offer incomplete protein as they tend to be deficient in one or other of the essential amino acids (protein is made of building blocks called amino acids and our body needs nine of these from food).
Similarly a primarily non vegetarian diet (going over board with meats) tend to be higher in calories and steep in saturated fat, trans-fat and cholesterol, all serious priming-up-for-disorder factors. Also low consumption of vegetables might just pack up our gut because of lack of fibre and enzymes.
Balance is the Key
I believe that all food groups should be well represented in our diet, and for me non veg food is part of a balanced diet. I personally follow a 70:30 diet (veg: non veg). And this is why pescatarian diet appeals to me. By definition, a pescatarian is someone who chooses to eats a vegetarian diet, but includes fish and other seafood in the diet and excludes red meat, pork, poultry. It's a largely a plant-based diet focussing on whole grains, nuts, legumes, fruits and vegetables and healthy fats, with seafood delivering good protein.
Pescatarian Diet: Why it’s a Win Win
It is a flexible way to eat; one can eat as much or as little fish as one wishes too. So there is no binding.
It is very similar to the popular and proven to be heart-healthy Mediterranean diet because fish is a primary protein source in both diets, and both are build around lean protein, whole grains and plenty of vegetables.
The pescatarian diet involves eating a lot of plant-based foods which provides much needed vitamins, minerals, enzymes and phytochemicals; simply put the nutrient profile of this diet is better compared to other types of diets.
Following a pescatarian diet is associated with lower BMI (body mass index) thus lower weight. So that a big plus (an motivating factor) indeed.
Due to the high intake of grains, vegetables, and other fibre-rich foods, you eat less and feel full longer. Plus fibre intake is optimal, which is great news for our digestive system.
Seafood supplies high quality protein and meets daily needs effortlessly. Protein deficiency is a huge problem in our country and can lead to multiple health issues, so this is a big benefit.
You get to avoid the harmful red meat (so avoid excess cholesterol as fish is low on saturated fat) and are able to score the heart healthy and inflammation cutting omega 3 in abundance. Omega 3 helps reduce symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, and may even help to improve brain and eye health.
This style of eating is conducive to reduced risk of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, all of which are risk factors for heart disease. Meat increases risk for all these disorders (and cancer too), and fish on the other hand helps cut the risks immensely.
Lacto-ovo-pescatarian? What's That?
Most pescatarians eat eggs and dairy, although some do not. Technically, a pescatarian who eats eggs and dairy would be called a lacto-ovo-pescatarian. And that’s the one which is my favourite type because here our B12 (cobalamin) requirements are met easily too (via eggs). B12 is important for maintaining a healthy nervous system, the formation of red blood cells and DNA, and protein metabolism and is mostly found in meats, shellfish, dairy and eggs. Eggs also deliver additional calcium, phosphorus and zinc.
Environmentally Friendly
This is an environment friendly diet - and lets people cut down on their carbon footprint immensely. Raising and processing meat contributes to dangerous emissions and worsens the climate and also uses a lot of water.
Sample this: one pound of beef requires 2,500 gallons of water, whereas one pound of soy requires only 250 gallons of water and a pound of wheat requires only 25 gallons (all approximate). By reducing our dependency on meat and opting for fish instead, we can do our bit to leave a healthier planet for our next generation.
Here's What You Need to Watch Out For:
Finally there aren’t really any cons of turning pescatarian, but the only thing to be careful about is to avoid fish with higher levels of mercury as those can be toxic for us. Ideally we should stick to four portions of oily fish per week. Also always opt for lower-mercury fish like salmon, mackerel, herring, sardines, and lake trout and be careful of the source.
