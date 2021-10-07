Still Wondering if You Should Cut Down on Salt? Here’s Your Sign
Is salt really bad for you? Here's putting all your questions about salt intake to rest.
is the most common form of sodium and is added to food during manufacturing, home cooking or at the table to enhance the taste or to extend the shelf life.
Most people have heard the advice to . That’s because high sodium intakes are , a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes.
So the “Food myths busted: dairy, salt and steak may be good for you after all” was bound to grab-attention.
But there are a number of controversies about these claims, and the existing advice to limit salt consumption remains. Lets take a closer a look at some of the issues associated with these claims, as well as important research the authors missed.
Most of Us Could Afford to Cut Down on Salt
One teaspoon of salt weighs around 5 grams and contains 2 grams of sodium.
Australians consume about 3.6 grams of sodium per day, equivalent to 9.2 grams (about 2 teaspoons) of table salt.
This is higher than the of 2 grams of sodium (5 grams of salt) per day and the range of 460-920 milligrams (1.3-2.6 grams of salt) a day.
Sodium intakes in Australia are similar to the rest of the world. , accounting for three-quarters of the world’s adult population, reported the average sodium consumption is 3.95 grams per day and ranges from 2.2 to 5.5 grams per day.
Yes, It’s Possible to Cut Down on Salt
Changing individual behaviour long term is challenging. But it’s possible.
A found individual dietary counselling could reduce a person’s salt consumption by about 2 grams a day (equivalent to 780mg of sodium), over time periods up to five years.
Population-wide strategies that include reformulating manufactured food with lower levels of salt, improved labelling and mass media education , reducing average salt intakes by around 4 grams a day in Finland and Japan.
The in the population showing they’ve achieved dietary sodium intakes of less that 2.3 grams per day.
But this fails to acknowledge the challenges in conducting such a study to test that, or the importance of reducing your sodium intake relative to what you usually consume.
Cutting Salt Lowers Your Risk of Heart Disease
A recently published shows cutting salt intakes can reduce a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke.
The study included more than 20,000 people with high blood pressure who either had a history of stroke or were aged over 60 years. One group was randomly assigned to use a salt substitute to reduce their sodium intake. The second group continued to use regular salt. Both groups were followed up over five years.
The intervention led to a reduction in sodium excreted in the urine (indicating complicance) and a reduction in blood pressure.
The rate of any major cardiovascular event, including heart attack, was 13% lower among those in the salt-substitute group compared to the regular salt group. The rate of strokes was 14% lower.
This trial demonstrates the benefit of reducing dietary sodium intakes, irrespective of a specific daily target.
Is It Risky to Have Too Little Salt?
Humans need such as fluid volume and cell stability. Sodium levels are balanced though a sensitive system of hormones, chemical processes and nerves to ensure that sodium in excess of needs is excreted in the urine.
There is conflicting evidence about heart health when you have very low sodium intakes. Some researchers have suggested there is a relationship, where of poor outcomes (the end of a “J” shape), while the lowest risk is across a broad mid-point of salt intake (the curve in the “J”).
The can be explained by issues such as measurement error, random variation, other differences (in age, sex, smoking status or socioeconomic status), existing dietary patterns or other health problems, interactions between a major sodium reduction, and the body’s physiological pathways that regulate blood pressure.
Or it could be explained by reverse causation, where the people recruited into the study report low sodium intakes because they have already been advised to follow a low salt diet before enrolling in the trial.
While we wait for more research to explaining discrepancies related to a J-shape curve, lower sodium intakes, compared to higher intakes, lead to important reductions in blood pressure.
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. FIT neither endorses nor is responsible for them. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
