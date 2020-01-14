We Have Been Lied to a Lot - About Sugar

When I first read that brown sugar was unhealthy, I was heartbroken, shocked... bewildered. As though I had just been cheated on.

And cheating it was, because before that, I had always assumed it to be a friend of my petite waistline. But turns out brown sugar had been betraying all this while.

That not even having the same calories, it actually had one kcal more than its dreaded cousin, white sugar, made it the ultimate betrayal.

But 'brown sugar is a healthier option' is not the only lie we've been told about sugar.

The even bigger lie that marketing and content imagery has had us believe is that sugar is only in 'sweet' tasting things. No, it is not.