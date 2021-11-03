The Diet Hacks You Need This Diwali Season
It’s that time of the year again. Houses decked up in pretty lights, looking every bit as gorgeous as we do in our best attires. Card games aplenty. The festival of lights, the festival of giving is also the festival of some of the best food and parties the year has to offer.
As I write this article, I’m scared to even attempt telling someone to moderate or restrict themselves from gorging on the amazing mithai and food. But alas, we work year-round on our health and while completely denying yourself Diwali treats is out of the question, maybe we can limit the damage.
Gift an air fryer/oven to your loved ones and yourself
Samosas, Mathis, Kababs, Tikkis and even Pakodas can be made in an oven or an air fryer. By using either of these appliances, you will be able to completely eliminate the deep-frying option while making sure you don’t miss out on any of the goodness.
Pre-Game with food
Remember that the feast is an indulgence. Just like good perfume, a little goes a long way with rich food. So have a salad or a low calorie snack before going out for those rooftop parties. This will make sure that you’re not famished when you’re at a party and thus curb tendencies to binge on rich, oily food.
Go Nuts over Nuts
Almond, pista, cashews and walnuts. Not only do they look fantastic in a gift basket, they do wonders for your health. Filled with minerals and other nutrients, nuts are the best option to snack on in any party and we all know they can be found everywhere in a Diwali household.
Be wary of liquid calories
By all means, have a drink or two but swap the coke for a diet coke, try and use infused water instead of fruit juices to reduce sugar intake and always make sure you a glass of water is at hand. It’s often hard to keep a tab on the merriment but if you are going to get carried away, might as well ride a less sugary wave of euphoria.
Make time for workouts
Even if it is not as intense as your normal routine, make sure you don’t skip workouts. Sweating out the excesses before your body has a chance to absorb and get used to it.
Secret Weapon – Gulkand
I don’t know any one who does just one Diwali party. So we all need that one power packed cleanser the next morning to get our body ready for another day of proper partying. A teaspoon of gulkand and warm water to begin your day is probably the most festive way of adding probiotics to your diet and can effectively reduce acidity, constipation, bloating and also act as a detox.
Desi Ghee for the win
If you have a choice between normal mithai and desi ghee. Always choose desi ghee. Ghee naturally has more antioxidants and is a cleaner fat source than most alternatives. But more importantly, it’s Diwali! You deserve it!
(The author is a lawyer turned business intelligence consultant turned chef. He also designs weekly and monthly meal plans for clients and conducts baking and cooking workshops.)
