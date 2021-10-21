10 Foods You Must Include in Your Diet To Avoid Inflammation

Inflammation can be good as well as harmful for the body. It protects the body against infections and illnesses. But on the other hand, it can also be a cause for various chronic diseases.

When inflammation is combined with inflammatory foods, stress and lack of physical activity, it can worsen a person's overall health. Situations of chronic inflammation keeps the body in alert state for longer, making a person obese and putting one at a risk of strokes or even cancer.

So, here is a list of 10 foods that are anti-inflammatory and can help the body fight inflammation.