World Food Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Slogans and Posters

World Food Day is celebrated on 16 October every year to commemorate the establishment of the United Nation Food and Agriculture Organisation in the year 1945. FAO makes sure that there is equality and justice among the agri-food farmers, supply chains and other employers so that they can produce food and it can reach to the needy.

The main aim behind celebrating this day was to spread awareness about the rising problem of hunger and how people around the world waste food while some do not have access to clean, safe and nutritious food.

COVID-19 has pushed the world back and increased the problem of hunger, poverty and malnutrition. It has put immense pressure on the agri-food system which was already dealing with price hikes, climate change, extreme weather, food waste, supply chain and environmental factors that hinder the proper functioning.