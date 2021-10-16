World Food Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Slogans and Posters
Celebrate world food day with these wishes, quotes, slogans and posters.
World Food Day is celebrated on 16 October every year to commemorate the establishment of the United Nation Food and Agriculture Organisation in the year 1945. FAO makes sure that there is equality and justice among the agri-food farmers, supply chains and other employers so that they can produce food and it can reach to the needy.
The main aim behind celebrating this day was to spread awareness about the rising problem of hunger and how people around the world waste food while some do not have access to clean, safe and nutritious food.
COVID-19 has pushed the world back and increased the problem of hunger, poverty and malnutrition. It has put immense pressure on the agri-food system which was already dealing with price hikes, climate change, extreme weather, food waste, supply chain and environmental factors that hinder the proper functioning.
So, this year you can make sure that you do not waste food and help the needy if you can. Celebrate the world food day by raising awareness with these quotes, wishes, slogans and posters.
World Food Day: Quotes
“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” - Mahatma Gandhi
"Food safety involves everybody in the food chain." - Mike Johanns
"Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have." - Winston Churchill
"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." - Virginia Woolf
"Food is our common ground, a universal experience."- James Beard
"Good bread is the most fundamentally satisfying of all foods; good bread with fresh butter, the greatest of feasts!" - James Beard
"Large, naked, raw carrots are acceptable as food only to those who live in hutches eagerly awaiting Easter." - Fran Lebowitz
“After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.” ― Oscar Wilde
“Humor keeps us alive. Humor and food. Don’t forget food. You can go a week without laughing.” ― Joss Whedon
"Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments" - Bethenny Frankel.
World Food Day: Slogans
"Don't lose food to lose a few pounds."
"Food should be a right and not a privilege."
"The food in your dustbin could save someone's life."
"Instead of throwing away food, think of the ones dying of hunger."
"You don't need to be poor but just skip a meal to understand the importance of food."
"Food may be a source of taste for some and life for others."
"Your full plate could be useful if it filled someone else's stomach too."
"Everyone has the right to safe, clean, nutritious and affordable food."
"The richest is the one who has three meals a day."
"Save food, save animals and save humans dying of hunger."
World Food Day: Wishes
"Celebrate this world food day by feeding the poor and not by partying with the rich. Happy World Food Day!"
"Let's make this world more beautiful by feeding the people and saving the ones dying of hunger. Happy World Food Day!"
"Celebrate this world food day by choosing right food, nutritious food at the right price and by sharing with the right people."
"Sharing food is the purest form of love and care."
"May we be successful in fighting against hunger and ensuring people get safe, clean and affordable food."
"Be thankful for the food on the plate three times a day. Many work through the day and sleep in hunger."
"World Food Day should not be the day you respect food, you eat it everyday. So, respect it, save it and feed the people everyday."
"May this world food day, you get food and are able to feed the ones who need food."
"Take a pledge to cook nicely, eat wisely and cut down the wastage of food."
"If you are able to feed one person a day, you give him a hope to live and earn for that food everyday."
World Food Day: Posters
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.