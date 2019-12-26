Dopamine Fasting to Charcoal: Bid These Diet Trends Adieu in 2019!

Riding on the news that activated charcoal is a brilliant detoxing agent, and that it binds to certain poisons, heavy metals, and other toxins and flush them from your body, food companies and restaurants went on an overdrive and began adding it to every food - kitschy black bagels, pizza bases, lemonade, black burger buns - and marketing them as our health saviours.

Doesn’t work: Not many know that large or repeated doses of activated charcoal can even lead to a blockage in the digestive tract. So be careful.

Verdict: Eat these foods for the sake of experimentation, but don’t expect too many health benefits.