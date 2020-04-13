One New COVID-19 Linked Death From Dharavi
Four new coronavirus cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Monday, 13 April, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 47, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi.
Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said.
"High risk contact tracing is being done," he said.
The 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slums in Asia.
Also Read : COVID-19: What Does it Take to Run an ICU?
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)