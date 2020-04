One New COVID-19 Linked Death From Dharavi

Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi.

Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said.

"High risk contact tracing is being done," he said.

The 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slums in Asia.