  • hamburger-icon
10-Month-Old Infant Dies in COVID-19 Quarantine Center in UP
The toddler was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared her brought dead.
The toddler was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared her brought dead.(photo: iStockphoto)

10-Month-Old Infant Dies in COVID-19 Quarantine Center in UP

PTI
Coronavirus

A 10-month-old baby girl died on Friday, 10 April, at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in Uska Bazar area of neighbouring Siddharthnagar district, a senior official said. The toddler was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The family had come from outside and were instructed to stay at a primary school at Chaurasi village that was functioning as a quarantine centre, DM, Siddharthnagar, Deepak Meena said.

“The baby’s father told me that on Thursday evening the girl was restless and showed symptoms like those of measles. In the morning they called an ambulance and rushed the baby to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.”
Deepak Meena, DM, Siddharthnagar

Also Read : COVID-19 Cases Among Patients With Respiratory Issue on Rise: ICMR

Loading...

"They were staying at the school for the last 13 days and today was their last day as they showed no sign of COVID-19. The family performed the baby's burial in the village. I went to the village and met the family," the DM said.

The baby's parents had come from Mumbai and were at the quarantine centre since March 29.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)

Also Read : Who Shouldn't Use Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19: Govt Answers

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Coronavirus section for more stories.

Loading...