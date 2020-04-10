10-Month-Old Infant Dies in COVID-19 Quarantine Center in UP
A 10-month-old baby girl died on Friday, 10 April, at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in Uska Bazar area of neighbouring Siddharthnagar district, a senior official said. The toddler was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared her brought dead, he said.
The family had come from outside and were instructed to stay at a primary school at Chaurasi village that was functioning as a quarantine centre, DM, Siddharthnagar, Deepak Meena said.
"They were staying at the school for the last 13 days and today was their last day as they showed no sign of COVID-19. The family performed the baby's burial in the village. I went to the village and met the family," the DM said.
The baby's parents had come from Mumbai and were at the quarantine centre since March 29.
