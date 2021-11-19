Covaxin and Covishield Recognised by 110 Countries: Report

"Travellers arriving from countries excluding those at risk, will be allowed to leave the airport and must self-monitor their health for 14 days' post arrival. This is applicable to travellers from all countries, including with which reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines also exist," said the new international arrival guidelines.

Of eight WHO-approved vaccines against COVID-19 in emergency use listing, two vaccines —Covaxin and Covishield—are from India.

