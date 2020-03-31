1st COVID-19 Case in Jharkhand, Malaysian National Tests Positive

A Malaysian national has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Tuesday, 31 March, ANI reported.

"A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, according to PTI.

"She was sent to isolation at Khel Gaon from Hindpidi area, Ranchi," he added.

The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials said.

This is the first COVID-19 positive case in the state.