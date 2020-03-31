1st COVID-19 Case in Jharkhand, Malaysian National Tests Positive
A Malaysian national has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Tuesday, 31 March, ANI reported.
"A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, according to PTI.
"She was sent to isolation at Khel Gaon from Hindpidi area, Ranchi," he added.
The 24 people, including foreign nationals, were traced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials said.
This is the first COVID-19 positive case in the state.
This is a significant development for India, considering that Jharkhand has a massive migrant population. The economic survey of India- 2016-17 showed that the state loses around 5 percent of its working age people to migration.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,251 in India on Monday, 30 March registering the highest single-day increase of 227 cases, while the death toll rose to 32, the Union Health Ministry said.
(This is an evolving story and will be updated as more details on the case emerge.)
(With inputs from PTI)
