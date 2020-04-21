25 Medics Test Positive For COVID-19 In Maharashtra’s Pune
Nineteen nurses and six other paramedical staff members of the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Tuesday, 21 April.
Last week, a nurse working in the general ward of the leading private hospital here in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital subsequently screened 1,000 of its staff members.
All the staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined at an isolation facility and all their primary contacts have been traced and tested.
"As a precautionary measure, we have dedicated an entire building within the hospital only for potential COVID- 19 cases. Our collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach has ensured that not a single (non-coronavirus) patient in the hospital get infected," he added.gets
"This highlights that the virus lurks at large amidst us even without obvious visible symptoms. These persons have now been isolated from potential contacts to further break the chain of coronavirus spread," Bhote said.
