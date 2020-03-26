35000 People to be Tested for COVID-19 in 2 Weeks: Karnataka Govt

Would the government be capable enough to carry out these tests? Are there enough kits?

“We are in discussion with ICMR at this stage. With that confidence I'm saying within two weeks we will do 25,000 to 35000 tests, and we want to scale up across the state,” said Dr Sudhakar.

There are already 3 private ICMR accredited testing labs in the state, with more in the pipeline.

What is the logic behind the 25,000 number? Dr Sudhakar says, “We aim to test 25% of all people who have travelled.” That is the target.

The government advises that “Anyone who has a recent travel history and shows symptoms within 15 days or if they are in contact with someone who has travelled or shown symptoms,” should come to these centres.