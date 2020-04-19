4 Steps Govt Can Take to Protect the Poor During COVID-19 Lockdown

Efforts by India to address the COVID-19 health pandemic seem to be yielding positive results.

The nationwide lockdown, now extended until 3 May 2020, is helping to contain the spread of the virus. One could argue that we are not testing sufficient numbers of people to find out the real truth. But it would be very difficult in a democratic country like India to conceal serious cases should outbreaks occur even in remote rural areas - given how proficient people are across the country in the use of mobile phones for messaging.

Steps taken by the Governments to augment resources for health care are beginning to yield results. Manufacturers in India have begun producing PPEs, face masks, gloves and other essential equipment need for protection of health workers and the medical community. The speed and agility displayed by the government and the private sector is commendable.