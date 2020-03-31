52-Yr-Old Tests Positive in Assam; 1st COVID-19 Case in the State

Meanwhile, 72 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302. 59 from Mumbai, three from Nagar, two each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar, ANI reported quoting State Health Department.

Earlier today, Jharkhand also reported its first COVID-19 case, that of a Malaysian woman who tested positive.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details on the case emerge)

(With inputs from PTI)