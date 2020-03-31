52-Yr-Old Tests Positive in Assam; 1st COVID-19 Case in the State
A 52-year-old person has tested positive for coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday, 31 March, becoming the first positive case in the state, reported ANI.
"He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable," said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Responding to queries on Twitter about the patient's travel history and other details, the minister said that all "needful follow up was being done".
Meanwhile, 72 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302. 59 from Mumbai, three from Nagar, two each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar, ANI reported quoting State Health Department.
Earlier today, Jharkhand also reported its first COVID-19 case, that of a Malaysian woman who tested positive.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details on the case emerge)
(With inputs from PTI)