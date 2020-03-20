Italian Tourist Becomes 5th COVID-19 Linked Death in India

69-year-old Italian tourist, who had recovered from COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest in Jaipur private hospital. The Italian tourist was the first positive case of of COVID-19 in Jaipur. Shortly after his wife, and 14 other Italian tourists of the same travel group tested positive for the disease.

The man and his wife were declared COVID-19 negative after doctors at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital administered anti-HIV drugs for the treatment of the novel coronavirus. They were the first in India to be given these repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment.

After being declared negative, the couple was in recovery at a private hospital in the city.