Italian Tourist Becomes 5th COVID-19 Linked Death in India
69-year-old Italian tourist, who had recovered from COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest in Jaipur private hospital. The Italian tourist was the first positive case of of COVID-19 in Jaipur. Shortly after his wife, and 14 other Italian tourists of the same travel group tested positive for the disease.
The man and his wife were declared COVID-19 negative after doctors at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital administered anti-HIV drugs for the treatment of the novel coronavirus. They were the first in India to be given these repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment.
After being declared negative, the couple was in recovery at a private hospital in the city.
Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research, in a press briefing held in Delhi on 12 March, had warned that it’s best not to draw any conclusions yet as single patient cases are not enough and only a structured study can ascertain the efficacy of HIV drugs.
“We still need to wait for the effect,” he had said.
Heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and other underlying conditions remain the biggest risk factor for COVID-19 patients.
All five deaths in the country have been linked to underlying conditions.
