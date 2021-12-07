COVID-19 Caseload Update: 90 More Omicron Variant Cases Detected in the UK

The country also reported a further 41 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 145,646.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 89 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and around 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures.

More than 35 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

