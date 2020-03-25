A Veteran Doc Responds to Dr Devi Shetty’s Plan to Tackle COVID-19

Dr Varghese: Why should critically ill patients go to only private facilities? These should be created at government tertiary care centres. The lockdown time should be used to upgrade all tertiary care ICUs with equipment, piped oxygen and other essential drugs.

Use the lockdown period to train all theatre, ICU staff, anaesthesia and surgical staff for intensive care and ventilator management. Operating room technicians and physiotherapists could also be trained for this. Three levels of backups should be created so that when one fails, there is a next level available. Plan A, Plan B and Plan C should have staff available and trained for all aspects of ICU care. All anaesthesiologists should not be together but they should be staggered to lead each plan A, B and C.

ECMO is a waste of resource as for the cost and effort of One ECMO we can have 10 ventilators. Any way the outcomes with ECMO are poor as they are used in end stage ventilatory failure. These will not be available to buy now and currently will be available only in institutions doing tertiary care cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology.