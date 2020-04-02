AIIMS Doctor Tests Positive for COVID-19
A resident doctor of the Physiology Department of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 2 April, ANI reported.
He is admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing. His family will also be screened, ANI cited sources.
A doctor couple and one more doctor were tested positive on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express.
Later, another doctor was reported COVID-19 positive from Safdarjung hospital as per PTI.
One senior resident doctor working in the department of preventive oncology in Delhi State Cancer Insitute (DSCI) has also been tested positive, the Indian Express said.
On Tuesday, the second case of Mohalla Clinic doctor testing positive came in the light. The doctor belonged to the clinic in Janata Mazdoor Colony in Babarpur area, according to a notice issued by Shahdara district authorities, PTI reported.
"The doctor serving at the clinic in Babarpur area has got infected with COVID-19 and all the patients and other people who visited the facility between March 12-20 are supposed to quarantine themselves for two weeks", the notice said.
Earlier, another doctor at a Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur in northeast Delhi had contracted the disease.
As of now, Delhi has recorded 152 positive COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths.
(With inputs from Indian Express & ANI)
