AIIMS Doctor Tests Positive for COVID-19

One senior resident doctor working in the department of preventive oncology in Delhi State Cancer Insitute (DSCI) has also been tested positive, the Indian Express said.

On Tuesday, the second case of Mohalla Clinic doctor testing positive came in the light. The doctor belonged to the clinic in Janata Mazdoor Colony in Babarpur area, according to a notice issued by Shahdara district authorities, PTI reported.

"The doctor serving at the clinic in Babarpur area has got infected with COVID-19 and all the patients and other people who visited the facility between March 12-20 are supposed to quarantine themselves for two weeks", the notice said.

Earlier, another doctor at a Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur in northeast Delhi had contracted the disease.

As of now, Delhi has recorded 152 positive COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths.

(With inputs from Indian Express & ANI)