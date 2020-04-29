All Viruses Mutate: What Does it Mean for COVID-19 Vaccine?

Before we get into whether COVID-19 virus is mutating, we need to understand what kind of a virus the COVID-19 is. Most viruses have either RNA or DNA as their genetic material. COVID-19 is an RNA virus. When an RNA virus comes in touch with a host cell, it starts replicating and possibly changing. Most of these changes are small, and the new virus is not very different in the genetic make-up from the original virus. Flu and measles are both RNA viruses, and prone to changes or mutations. DNA viruses, like small pox and HPV don’t mutate that often.

Coming back to whether COVID-19 virus is mutating, it is. But at a very slow pace.