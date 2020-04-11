Fourth COVID-19 Related Death in Mumbai’s Dharavi
“Death toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has climbed to four after an 80-year-old man died at Kasturba Hospital,” said Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ANI reported.
This comes after a 70-year-old female from Kalyan Wadi, Dharavi died at the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, on Thursday, 9 April, making it the third death in Dharavi say officials at BMC.
11 new cases were reported from Dharavi, India’s largest slum, on Friday.
The investigation is in progress and pockets of the high-density were sealed by the Maharashtra government on Thursday, along with other COVID-19 hotspots in Mumbai.
One more patient from Dr Baliga Nagar and one from Social Nagar in Dharavi passed away after being infected with the novel coronavirus. Dr Baliga Nagar has been declared as a containment area after three cases of coronavirus positive are found, reported PTI.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Saturday, 11 April is 1574, making its tally the highest in India, according to the Union Ministry.
