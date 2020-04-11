Fourth COVID-19 Related Death in Mumbai’s Dharavi

“Death toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has climbed to four after an 80-year-old man died at Kasturba Hospital,” said Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ANI reported.

This comes after a 70-year-old female from Kalyan Wadi, Dharavi died at the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, on Thursday, 9 April, making it the third death in Dharavi say officials at BMC.

11 new cases were reported from Dharavi, India’s largest slum, on Friday.