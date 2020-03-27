Anti Malaria Drug Hydrooxychloroquine Now a Schedule H1 Drug

The notice reads:

"Whereas, the Central Government is satisfied that the drug ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to pandemic COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate and restrict the sale and distribution of the drug ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ and preparation based thereon for preventing their misuse."

ICMR's approval for the drug has come under question as most studies on the efficacy of the drug are small. While promising, clinical research of the drug is on going in multiple places, with some studies indicating it could turn toxic. There was also a recent death reported in the US after a man over dosed on the drug. This came after the US President Donald Trump over sold the drug as the most promising.