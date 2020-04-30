As Rishi Kapoor & Irfaan Pass Away, Cancer Patients Are Struggling

When your most beloved actors pass away, within a span of a day, the loss feels personal. You didn't know them, but they inhabited your world. In the times of pandemic, the loss hits harder.

Both Rishi Kapoor and Irfaan fought a tough battle against serious illnesses. Rishi Kapoor battled leukemia and was believed to be cancer free. Irfaan fought against a tough diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumour. Both sought treatments abroad, in New York and London respectively.

Lately, both were home, believed to be in recovery.

A pandemic, followed by a lockdown, has forced thousands of cancer patients and oncologists to fight daily mental trauma. With elective surgeries on hold, cancer treatment and consultation is largely happening online for those who can access it.

For patients in a more severe stage of the disease, its a harsh choice. A new study published on 28 April now points out just how dangerous COVID-19 can be for some cancer patients.