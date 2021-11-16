IMA Calls for COVID-19 Boosters for Healthcare Workers: Report

The IMA has also demanded that vaccination should be promoted for all people with diabetes and if needed third dose of vaccine should also be given to them.

The IMA has joined hands with Food Safety Department of the Government of India to propagate the Eat Right campaign to create awareness about dietary habits.