ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil Administers Over 300 Mn COVID-19 Vax Shots : Report

Brazil administers over 300 mn COVID-19 vaccine shots

IANS
Published
Coronavirus
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Some 157.6 million people have received a first dose, and 129.8 million are fully vaccinated.</p></div>
i

Brazil has administered more than 300 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines since launching its vaccination campaign in January 2021, the Health Ministry has said.

Some 157.6 million people have received a first dose, and 129.8 million are fully vaccinated, having received either both doses or a single-dose vaccine, representing 73.3 percent of the target population, Xinhua news agency reported.

With this milestone, we can say that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is the largest this country has ever seen
Health Minister , Marcelo Queiroga

The Ministry on Friday,19 November, said the South American country has distributed more than 360.6 million vaccine doses to Brazilian states.

On Saturday, 20 November, the government will step up its campaign with the goal of having 85 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Also Read

COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids in India: What Is the Hold Up?

COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids in India: What Is the Hold Up?
ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry announced this week that the booster shot is now available to everyone above 18 years, and 12.7 million people have already received it.

(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)

Also Read

Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 246.6 Million: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 246.6 Million: Johns Hopkins

(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Up On Your Health

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT