Centre to Fully Fund COVID-19 Emergency Package for States, UTs

This circular is addressed to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and commissioners (Health) of all states/union territories in India.

It further adds, "The MoHFW is releasing funds (as indicated in annexure) under the immediate response of this Package for your States/UT under the National Health Mission for implementation of phase 1 up to June 2020."

The key activities to be implemented under Phase -1 includes:

Support to states/UTs for the development of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and other hospitals, Isolation blocks, negative pressure isolation rooms, ICUs with ventilators, oxygen supply in hospitals, strengthening of laboratories in hospitals, hiring of additional human resources and incentives to human resource and community health volunteers.

Procurement of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), N95 masks and ventilators, over and above what is being procured and supplied by the Government of India.

Strengthening of identified laboratories and expansion of diagnostics, capacities

Outreach, survey and community surveillance activities including mobility support fon the same and training and orientation of health workers and volunteers

Disinfection of hospitals, government ambulances, etc.

The three phases of the project are: