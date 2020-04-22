Chinese Embassy Responds to Issues with Rapid Testing Kits

Over two million test kits being procured from China will be sent to India in the next 15 days, he told PTI. They have also been sending ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) across the world.

As demand for Chinese medical supplies scaled up due to the spread of the virus in several parts of world, China on Wednesday asked all the countries to import these items through reputed Chinese firms cleared by the government and vowed to punish those involved in counterfeit behaviour.

Responding to questions about quality concerns raised by several countries related to medical equipment imports from China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here on Wednesday that the Chinese government is facilitating the orderly exports.

"We hope foreign buyers can choose products from companies that have been accredited by Chinese regulators with good production credentials," he said.

As of today, they are helping Indian efforts to review these products.