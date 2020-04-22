Chinese Embassy Responds to Issues with Rapid Testing Kits
On Tuesday, 21 April, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advised all states to stop the use of the rapid antibody testing kits for two days since there were discrepancies reported.
In the last month, the ICMR issued tenders for the procurement of 5 lakh antibody test kits. According to officials, ICMR procured these from China via Chineses vendors and under Chinese authorities’ permission.
According to the Chinese Global Times, the Chinese Embassy in India would be ensuring “close communication” with the Indian agencies to facilitate the process.
Ji Rong, a spokesperson for China's embassy in India, tweeted that, "China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products.”
Rong reiterated the focus on helping India sort through the issue with ease.
Last Thursday, 16 April, China dispatched 6.5 lakh coronavirus medical kits to India to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic said Indian Ambassador to Beijing Vikram Misri sai
Over two million test kits being procured from China will be sent to India in the next 15 days, he told PTI. They have also been sending ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) across the world.
As demand for Chinese medical supplies scaled up due to the spread of the virus in several parts of world, China on Wednesday asked all the countries to import these items through reputed Chinese firms cleared by the government and vowed to punish those involved in counterfeit behaviour.
Responding to questions about quality concerns raised by several countries related to medical equipment imports from China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here on Wednesday that the Chinese government is facilitating the orderly exports.
"We hope foreign buyers can choose products from companies that have been accredited by Chinese regulators with good production credentials," he said.
As of today, they are helping Indian efforts to review these products.
(With inputs from PTI)
