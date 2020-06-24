China's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate has entered the phase-3 clinical trial in the United Arab Emirates, according to Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) on Tuesday, 23 June.This is the first company in China to conduct an overseas clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine, state broadcaster CGTN reported.Favipiravir Approval for COVID in India: Docs Share Their ConcernsThe vaccine, developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under CNBG affiliated to Sinopharm, has shown promising results in terms of both safety and efficacy in phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials.The CNBG is actively promoting overseas cooperation in the phase-3 clinical trial of the vaccine.This is primarily because there are currently not enough COVID-19 patients in China required for a phase-3 clinical trial, according to experts.The company has already secured the intention of the cooperation of several firms and research institutions from different countries.Moderna to Commence 3rd Stage Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine by July(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)Subscribe to FIT on Telegram