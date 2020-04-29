Novel Coronavirus May Come Back Every Year: Chinese Scientists

Scientists in China have claimed that the novel coronavirus is likely to return every year like the flu, according to a report in Bloomberg Quint.

Researchers shared in a briefing on Monday, 27 April that the virus is different from its cousin SARS, which disappeared after its initial outbreak. The asymptomatic carriers for the novel coronavirus - SARS-CoV-2 - will make it hard to completely eradicate transmission as they could remain undetected. This is unlike SARS, where the virus led to severe illness in patients which made identification and isolation for all infected people possible, cutting the transmission rate.

Jin Qi, director of the Institute of Pathogen Biology at China’s top medical research institute, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, is quoted as saying,