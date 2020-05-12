Ethics Vs Urgency: Infecting People With a Virus to Test Vaccines

A team of researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey has actively advocated these studies for COVID-19, by challenging volunteers with the live virus while also laying down ways to ensure the safety and ethicality of the experiments. “We argue that such studies, by accelerating vaccine evaluation, could reduce the global burden of coronavirus-related mortality and morbidity.”

The study, published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases, argues that by enrolling only healthy young adults, who are at relatively low risk of disease following natural infection and have a high baseline risk of infection, the net risk could be minimised to the least. These people would be frequently monitored, and following any infection, would receive the best available care.

Replacing Phase III trials which involve thousands of volunteers with human challenge trials would not only accelerate the process, but also bring down the number of individuals needed.

Nir Eyal, the director of the Center for Population-Level Bioethics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and lead author of the preprint, tells Nature, “The dramatic-sounding exposure of healthy volunteers to the virus is, therefore, adding less net risk than you might think. It might even be curiously safer for some to join the study than to await probable infection and then try to rely on the general health-care system.

Christine Grady, chief of the department of bioethics at the NIH clinical centre, was a bit more sceptical in a conversation with Stat News, “We don’t yet know why some people get sick and others don’t or why some people get certain manifestations of COVID-19 that others don’t get. There’s so much emerging information about this sort of clinical course of infection and also susceptibility to infection that it makes an assessment that it’s OK to subject a certain age group to risk a little bit too fast for me.”

“I wouldn’t take it off the table, but I certainly wouldn’t say we’re ready for it now. And I certainly wouldn’t let it divert activity from other ways of testing vaccines”, she said.