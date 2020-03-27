Coronavirus | COVID-19 Cases Cross Half a Million Globally

The global count of reported COVID-19 cases crossed 500000, according to data compiled by the John Hopkins University.

The US now has more coronavirus cases than any other country after more than 16,000 COVID-19 infections were reported there in a single day, taking the number of patients in America to over 85,600. With at least 263 deaths, it also reported the most number of fatalities due to the contagion on a single day on Thursday, 26 March. At least 1,290 Americans have died due to coronavirus so far, the website reported.

America leads with 85,653 COVID-19 total cases, followed by China with 81,782 and Italy with 80,589 infections, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Italy recorded the highest number of deaths as its death toll crossed 8000.