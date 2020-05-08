COVID-19 May Peak in June-July Warns AIIMS Director Dr Guleria
The director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has warned that coronavirus peak is likely to come in June-July.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Randeep Guleria said, "According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July."
Dr Guleria also added that, "There are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective such as the effect of extending the lockdown.”
In an interview with Live mint, he also added, “We need to continue the lockdown for some more time with careful deliberation, considering health, economy and everything in mind."
In absence of a vaccine, the government has been relying on lockdown to flatten the curve, however, many experts believe that the lockdown has only slowed down the peak but as soon as it is lifted, cases are likely to surge again.
States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in India.
