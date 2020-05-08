COVID-19 May Peak in June-July Warns AIIMS Director Dr Guleria

The director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has warned that coronavirus peak is likely to come in June-July.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Randeep Guleria said, "According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July."

Dr Guleria also added that, "There are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective such as the effect of extending the lockdown.”