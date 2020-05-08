  • hamburger-icon
COVID-19 May Peak in June-July Warns AIIMS Director Dr Guleria
Dr Randeep Guleria
Dr Randeep Guleria(Photo: AIIMS Website)

COVID-19 May Peak in June-July Warns AIIMS Director Dr Guleria

Coronavirus

The director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has warned that coronavirus peak is likely to come in June-July.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Randeep Guleria said, "According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July."

Dr Guleria also added that, "There are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective such as the effect of extending the lockdown.”

In an interview with Live mint, he also added, “We need to continue the lockdown for some more time with careful deliberation, considering health, economy and everything in mind."

Number of positive coronavirus has shot up to 56,342 on Friday, 8 May. This is a rise by 3,390 cases from the previous day.

In absence of a vaccine, the government has been relying on lockdown to flatten the curve, however, many experts believe that the lockdown has only slowed down the peak but as soon as it is lifted, cases are likely to surge again.

States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in India.

To curb the impact of the diseases, the lockdown was first announced on 24 March which has been extended twice since then. The country is observing lockdown till 17 May.

