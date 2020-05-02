Allostatic Load Could Be the Reason You’re Feeling Tired All Time

But why should a lockdown, staying at home and working from home, stress us more than usual?

Human beings are like pack animals, we need to socialise, to see others, which helps us feel less vulnerable. A lockdown, especially for those who are alone at home, compels the brain to be on high alert, all the time, from perceived threats.

Perceived threats in this context stems from the uncertainty we are faced with, and to combat that we are constantly seeking information, reading news, being on social media, all of which basically is overworking the brain, ultimately leading to elevated stress levels. Often without us knowing about it.