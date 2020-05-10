India Updates: Total Cases Climb to 62939; Death Toll at 2109
The number of active COVID-19 cases in India rose to 62939 on Sunday 10 May, with 41472 active cases among them. 19358 people have recovered, with 2109 deaths, according to data released by the health ministry.
Out of the total cases, 19357 have recovered and 1 has migrated to another country.
Maharashtra still remains the state with the highest number of active cases at 20,228.
States like Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Goa and Andaman and Nicobar Islands don’t have any active cases as their total and recovered cases are the same.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also updated their column on deaths from COVID-19 per state to mention that “more than 70% cases due to comorbidities.”