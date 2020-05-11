India Updates: Jump in COVID-19 Cases to 67152; Death Toll at 2206

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India rose sharply from 62939 on Sunday 10 May to 67152 on Monday 11 May.

Out of these, the active cases jumped from 41472 on Sunday to 44029 today.

20916 have recovered, and 1 has migrated to another country. Yesterday, the death toll was 2109 while today it is 2206, according to data released by the health ministry.