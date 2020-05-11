India Updates: Jump in COVID-19 Cases to 67152; Death Toll at 2206
The number of active COVID-19 cases in India rose sharply from 62939 on Sunday 10 May to 67152 on Monday 11 May.
Out of these, the active cases jumped from 41472 on Sunday to 44029 today.
20916 have recovered, and 1 has migrated to another country. Yesterday, the death toll was 2109 while today it is 2206, according to data released by the health ministry.
Maharashtra still remains the state with the highest number of active cases at 22171. Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi follow at 8194, 7204 and 6923 cases respectively.
On Sunday, one fresh active case in Dadar Nagar Haveli was recorded, making it the first in the union territory.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)