COVID-19 India Update: Cases Rise to 59,662, Death Toll at 1,981
The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 59,662 on Saturday, 9 May, with 39,834 active cases among them. 17847 people have recovered with 1981 deaths, according to data released by the health ministry.
The country saw an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the 95 deaths, 37 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and two from Delhi and one each from Punjab and Haryana.
India is currently under the third phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. While some relaxations have been granted in the green and orange zone, most restrictions continue in the red zones, where the case load of the virus is high.
The ministry on its website also said, "The case status will be updated on the website only once a day in the morning instead of twice a day, as being done presently."
"States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation", it added.
