COVID-19 India Update: Cases Rise to 59,662, Death Toll at 1,981

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 59,662 on Saturday, 9 May, with 39,834 active cases among them. 17847 people have recovered with 1981 deaths, according to data released by the health ministry.

The country saw an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the 95 deaths, 37 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and two from Delhi and one each from Punjab and Haryana.