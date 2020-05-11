COVID-19 Tutorial: What Studies to Trust and Which to Avoid?

Recently it was announced that the Indian Council of Medical Research or the ICMR is carrying out an observational study on the impact of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a prophylactic drug for COVID-19 at AIIMS in New Delhi.

So, what is an observational study? It means that the ICMR is going to analyse the drug's effects on people who are already taking it.

An experimental study, by contrast, would be if HCQ was introduced to a random sample to study its effects as a prophylactic or treatment option.

Each study has its own strength and weakness and often depends on what question it;s trying to answer. Sometimes, it can be unethical to expose a population to a certain disease just to study the effects of a drug and so observation studies can help. However the problem with observational studies is that its harder to control the variables – for example, yes all the people in the above study to test for prophylactic were healthcare workers, but what other similarities are there?

“We are not doing a trial and we don’t have sufficient evidence base to do a trial. We are also trying to understand the side effects of HCQ.” Says Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division at ICMR.

Here, Dr Raman is referring to a clinical trial. Before this, however, comes a stage in between: preclinical trials where more data on safety, feasibility and efficiency is tested to ensure the drug is ready for clinical animal and human trials. Clinical trials often occur in phases, with a small sample size at first and then a larger one with escalating doses.