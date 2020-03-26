Donating to Fight Coronavirus: Mahindra, Infosys & Others

He wrote about why he took up the work of providing ventillators, "I thought as a responsible citizen we should contribute whatever we can. I felt ventilators would be essential. As we are are seeing in European countries, for example in Germany where the level of infection is high but because their hospitals are well equipped, the death rate is low. So I felt ventilators are of essence.”

He also added that there was a need for manufacturing of ventilators within India, “I found out that most of our ventilators are imported in India and majority of the suppliers are from European countries, either French or German suppliers. So you can not expect them to supply anymore because of the current situation. So it's very important that Indian manufacturers gear up and contribute ventilators.”

He also tagged Anand Mahindra in his message, “I also read that a lot of American car manufacturing have started manufacturing ventilators so that's why I tagged him (Anand Mahindra). Meanwhile, I started looking for Indian manufacturers and we have found one and are currently negotiating the supply of 100 ventilators. So any moment from now they are going to confirm the supply schedule, based on that supply schedule I am going to send those ventilators to primarily government hospitals. My idea is to reach the B-tier cities like Bhilwara, Jaipur, Gorakhpur, Vapi so I am looking for government hospitals in B-towns where 2 or 3 ventilators will be sufficient."