At 10 Percent, Why Is West Bengal’s COVID Mortality Rate So High?

As of 6 May, West Bengal had 16 ICMR certified testing centres, according to the state government.

Initially, the NICED was the only approved testing centre. The number was gradually increased to eight and then sixteen, after permission was granted by the Centre. The number of COVID hospitals in the state stands at 67.

Again, compare this to Maharashtra, which as of 19 April, had at least 80 dedicated COVID hospitals in the state.

However, the government has faced flack as reports emerged of district hospitals being too crowded or too far for patients to be adequately checked. A case in point is the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri, which acts as a COVID centre for all of North Bengal as well as Sikkim.

Concerns about safety of front-line healthcare workers also emerged in the state with doctors complaining that they had been supplied torn raincoats instead of PPE kits.

Some private facilities, like the 400 bed Peerless Hospital in Kolkata, had to shut down after multiple doctors and healthcare staff tested positive for the virus.

However, on paper, the state claims that it has 8070 earmarked COVID 19 beds, which have an occupancy percentage of just 13 percent. The number of government ventilators in the state stands at 392.

This number shows that the state is not at a point where it is overwhelmed by the case burden of COVID cases.

Epidemiologists also say that that the high CFR could also be attributed to the initial under-preparedness of the state infrastructure to deal with critical cases. As the state infrastructure became more equipped, the mortality rate started to show a decline.

According to a report by The Indian Express, research by scientists of the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc) show that though West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand had a combined case load of less than 1,200 on 29 April, these three states had the highest rate of growth in the country, as measured by their reproduction numbers. Reproduction number is the number of persons who are infected, on average, by an already infected person.

IE also reported that West Bengal has one of the lowest doubling rates in the country. Doubling time is the amount of time it takes for cases to double. The report also quotes researchers from IMSc saying that Bengal seems to be following Maharashtra’s trajectory but is delayed by three weeks.