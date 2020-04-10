NHRC Asks Centre About Arrangements for Mentally Ill on Streets

In the meantime centre should issue directions to all states and union territories to ensure that persons with any kind of mental ailments are provided with proper counselling for necessary precautions from the virus and not deprived of basic amenities like food, shelter and medical care, the statement said.

This is also to ensure that such people don't become easy carriers of coronavirus, who can then infect many others, officials said.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)