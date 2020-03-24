COVID-19: Tele-Medicine Sees 40 to 50 Percent Rise in Calls

As confirmed COVID-19 cases in India near 500 as of March 24, and with as many as 30 states and union territories ordering lockdowns - panic around the novel coronavirus is at its peak.

There are many urgent questions swirling around:

How do you know if it’s just a cough or something to be worried about? When do you know if you should get tested if you feel feverish?

Another worry is of getting infected at the hospital or even potentially overburdening the already overburdened healthcare system.

But what does the average Indian do to abate their worries? What to do if you feel you have the symptoms but want some quick clarity?

Enter telehealthcare and online medical support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged people to avoid OPDs for non emergency illnesses

As mental health practitioners move their sessions online, platforms like Practo or Clinikk Healthcare are offering online medical advice from verified medical professionals to you in the safety of your homes.

Telemedicine can address outpatient queries and help screen cases, allowing hospitals to address those that are symptomatic and are critical.