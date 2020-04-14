What Goes Into Making a COVID-19 Test in India? Here’s the Process

Dr Rawat: When you develop a product, you have to check it yourself first. For that, you need both the positive as well as the negative samples of the virus. Because COVID-19 was new at that point of time, India did not have many positive samples. The ones it did have were all with National Institute of Virology (NIV). We didn't have any sample to test if our kits were performing fine. Negative samples we can get from any asymptomatic individual. I don't have any symptoms of the disease. So I can use my own sample as a possible negative sample. But the challenge was with getting the positive samples. For that, we created a synthetic DNA of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. We used this synthetic DNA as a positive sample. We made different dilutions of it.

For instance, patients who have a lot of infection would have a higher quantity of the virus. This is different from other people who are in the initial phases and have just gotten infected. They will have a lesser quantity of the virus. Now the kit that we have to develop should be able to detect both sets of patients. We should not miss people with a low viral load. So the synthetic DNA we used had to be diluted and brought down to a level to ensure that the test could detect even a patient with a low concentration of the virus. Using this synthetic DNA, we modified our kits so that it could successfully detect a low viral load.