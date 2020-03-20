COVID-19: One More Patient Tests Positive in West Bengal
On Friday, 20 March, West Bengal saw its second case of COVID-19, confirmed a government official. The total in India as of today is 195 confirmed cases, with 4 deaths and 20 recoveries.
The second confirmed case in the state till date, the man had a recent travel history to the United Kingdom. He has been admitted to a hospital and all his family members have been put under isolation.
He returned from London on 13 March and decided to be in self-quarantine since two of his friends - who he travelled back with - tested positive. The friends are residents of Punjab and Chattisgarh and they tested positive in their respective cases.
On Monday, 16 March, the man from West Bengal started showing symptoms and was admitted to the infectious diseases hospital in Beleghata, the only such facility in the city. Yesterday late night his reports came and he had tested positive, according to West Bengal health department sources.
