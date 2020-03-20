COVID-19: One More Patient Tests Positive in West Bengal

On Friday, 20 March, West Bengal saw its second case of COVID-19, confirmed a government official. The total in India as of today is 195 confirmed cases, with 4 deaths and 20 recoveries.

The second confirmed case in the state till date, the man had a recent travel history to the United Kingdom. He has been admitted to a hospital and all his family members have been put under isolation.

He returned from London on 13 March and decided to be in self-quarantine since two of his friends - who he travelled back with - tested positive. The friends are residents of Punjab and Chattisgarh and they tested positive in their respective cases.