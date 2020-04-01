COVID-19: 3 Doctors Working in Delhi Hospitals Test Positive
Three resident doctors working in a Delhi hospital are among the healthcare professionals who tested positive for the contagious coronavirus in the capital, reported The Indian Express, on Wednesday, 1 April.
First the wife got tested positive on March 26, following which the husband got his positive COVID-19 report on Tuesday.
The couple is a resident of South Delhi area.
Meanwhile, another senior resident doctor working in the department of preventive oncology in Delhi State Cancer Insitute (DSCI) has also been tested positive, the Indian Express said.
On Tuesday, the second case of Mohalla Clinic doctor testing positive came in the light. The doctor belonged to the clinic in Janata Mazdoor Colony in Babarpur area, according to a notice issued by Shahdara district authorities, PTI reported.
"The doctor serving at the clinic in Babarpur area has got infected with COVID-19 and all the patients and other people who visited the facility between March 12-20 are supposed to quarantine themselves for two weeks", the notice said.
Earlier, another doctor at a Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur in northeast Delhi had contracted the disease.
As of Tuesday evening, Delhi recorded 97 positive COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths.
(With inputs from Indian Express & PTI)
