To Test or Not to Test – COVID-19 Antibody Testing in India

On 27th April, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advised States to stop using kits acquired recently from two Chinese companies – Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

In its 16th April ‘Guidance on Rapid Antibody Kits for COVID-19’, the ICMR released a list of 23 test systems that received successful validation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. This included test kits from the two Chinese companies.

So, what went wrong in just ten days?

We will try to understand antibody tests, what they can and cannot do, and explore a scientific basis to guide us in the future.