COVID-19: One More Patient Dies in Bengal, Death Count 3 in State

A 48-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district at 9.55 pm, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state, a health department official said on Tuesday, 31 March.

Her COVID-19 positive report came from Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital at 1.30 am, after her death.

She had a fever, cold and cough since 26 March, and first got herself checked with a physician who prescribed her paracetamol. But there was no relief. She then went to Satyabala ID Hospital in Liluah but due to the lack of ventilators there, she was referred to District Hospital Howrah.