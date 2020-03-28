COVID-19: Blood Plasma From Survivors to Be Given to Patients

This follows after the US Food and Drug Administration permitted the use of plasma to be used experimentally on an ‘emergency basis’ to treat coronavirus patients.

The team at Mount Sinai was one of the first ones in the country to develop a test to detect antibodies in recovering patients.

Dr. Bruce Sachais, chief medical officer of the New York Blood Center, which will collect, test and distribute the plasma, is quoted in The New York Times as saying, “Our main focus is, how do we implement this quickly to help the hospitals get product to their patients. We have blood centers in New England, Delaware and the Midwest, so we can do the same thing in other regions. We’re working with other blood centers and hospitals that may collect their own blood and want to do this. We may not be able to collect enough plasma in New York to help the entire country, so we want to share with other centers to help them.”

The volunteers will have to meet specific criteria in order to donate. “The donors will include people who tested positive for the virus when they were ill, recovered, have had no symptoms for 14 days, now test negative — and have high levels, also called titers, of antibodies that fight the virus”, the report states.