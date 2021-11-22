Report: Where Do Indian Experts Stand on COVID-19 Booster Shots?

Dr Ashutosh Shukla, Senior Director, Internal Medicine & Medical Advisor, Max Hospital, told IANS that the priority for India should be to ensure both doses of vaccination for the entire country this time.

As the breakthrough infection rate is much lower, the third shot should be given only to the vulnerable and those with immune suppress state.

He said, "We have to wait for more research data on this as to when to administer the booster dose. The efficacy for the current vaccine falls between 70 and 80 per cent after 6 months of administration. So, whether the third shot should be given after 6 or 9 months or even after a year will be determined by the further research which is yet to come".

However, a source in the health ministry said that a policy document on the booster dose is underway and the decision would be taken after an in-depth evaluation of the data.

