PPEs For the Immune System to Win the COVID-19 Battle

The COVID-19 hue and cry is far from over and an effective vaccine may take its own course. It is imperative to study immunological differences between the COVID-19 patients who recover and those who do not, to identify and investigate novel immune-signatures which can be then utilized to design new therapies, especially for critically ill patients. As most of these immune pathways are already discerned, along with searching for newer drugs and vaccines, scientists are also involved in repurposing of already approved drugs and initiate efficacy studies of these drugs with suitable animal models and then patients with COVID-19 and other viral infections.

Undoubtedly, repurposing of old drugs (with established safety) is far less expensive with shorter development timelines than testing the newer drugs.

Besides drugs and small molecules, cell-based therapies which are already known to contribute towards the repair of lung tissues should also be experimented with.

Although, a healthy diet and regular light exercise, are enough to maintain an immunological homeostasis, food supplements such as vitamin B3 and herbal medicines which have proven roles in preventing lung tissue damage and fortify our immune system may be investigated as another choice for enhancing lung immunity.

A crucial point to ponder here is that the above approaches are not virus-specific and can be applied to a spectrum of viral and bacterial infections. For developing these treatments, we do not need a complete understanding of the virus itself but viral-specific immune responses in general. Such strategies can be investigated with consistent and concerted research efforts and programs well before we are inflicted with catastrophic viral outbreaks and pandemics. These immune-modulating drugs can be used as sole or and as adjunctive therapies in combination with more selective viral vaccines and drugs and most importantly they can serve to reduce infection-induced mortalities. Another advantage of using these therapies is that whereas the use of anti-viral or anti-bacterial drugs may create drug-resistant strains, these therapies would not lead to more mutated versions.

As an old saying goes: ‘An inefficient virus kills its host while a clever virus stays with it’. And COVID-19 is definitely not a fool, it is here to exist, rather co-exist with its host. This may also be gauged by the fact that most of the patients inflicted with viral infections including COVID-19 are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. What seems inefficient and hence requires some tweaking is the host’s immune system. So, along with the expansion of personal protective equipment for our frontline workers, there is a dire need to develop a suitable protective armour for our patients’ so that they can confront any foreign invader today or in the years to come.